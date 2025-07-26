The New York Yankees recently acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. It filled a need the Yankees had heading into the MLB trade deadline on July 31. McMahon is opening up about what it means to him to now play for the Bronx Bombers.

“This is every kid’s dream. When you’re nine, 10 years old, hitting wiffle balls in the backyard, you’re picturing yourself in Game 7 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. It’s gonna be very cool,” McMahon said, per NJ.com.

The Yankees need McMahon to produce on offense. New York has skidded the last several weeks, falling into second place in the American League East. The club is just 56-47 on the season, and in danger of missing the MLB playoffs.

This season, McMahon is hitting .217 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs. He had previously played for a Colorado Rockies team that was quite possibly the worst club in baseball this year.

The Yankees are likely not done getting players

New York was searching for a third baseman before the deadline, and got what they wanted in McMahon. The Yankees had also been closely monitoring Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez.

While the team filled that need in the infield, New York is looking for more. The Yankees need some starting pitching, as Gerrit Cole and several other hurlers are dealing with injuries. The club has their eyes on several pitchers, including Pittsburgh Pirates star Mitch Keller.

The injuries have hurt New York all season. New York made the World Series in 2024, and Yankees fans expected the team to contend once again for a championship. The Yankees are going to lose their chance unless they can turn the ship around soon. As of Saturday, New York is five and a half games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31. It will be interesting to see what other moves the Yankees make before the clock runs out. New York plays the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The Bronx Bombers have lost six of their last 10 games.