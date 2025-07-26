Before their Saturday matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees welcomed their new third baseman, Ryan McMahon. The former Colorado Rockies starter was acquired by New York on Friday, as GM Brian Cashman swung a deal involving two minor league arms going back to the Rocky Mountains. McMahon will wear number 19 with the team, according to Yankees beat writer Chris Kirschner on X (formerly Twitter).

“Ryan McMahon will wear No. 19 for the Yankees, last worn by Pablo Reyes,” posted Kirschner on the social media platform.

Now, New York's newest number 19 will hope to make a big impact in the Bronx. Although his bat isn't as impactful as the Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez (whom is likely the top bat on the trade market), McMahon is certainly an upgrade on the tandem of Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas. Third base has continued to trouble the Bronx Bombers for the past few seasons. Will McMahon finally solidify the hot corner?

Yankees hope Ryan McMahon will improve third base

New York Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza (18) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

As admirable of a job that Peraza and Vivas did, it was clear that they weren't a sustainable answer at third. Especially for a team like the Yankees, who are trying to get back to the postseason. At the moment, the team holds the top AL Wild Card spot, although last night's loss to the Phillies didn't help. Their inconsistent form over the last few weeks has been worrisome. Now, with news that captain Aaron Judge could be out for a while with an elbow injury, the onus to produce falls on everyone else's shoulders.

That includes McMahon, who will be in the starting lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia. Other starters like outfielders Cody Bellinger and Jasson Dominguez, along with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, will need to step up even if Judge returns tomorrow. In order for the Yankees to get back to October, then more reinforcements will be needed. Will Cashman make sure that the McMahon deal is the first of a few trades that he executes before the upcoming MLB trade deadline?

