Major League Baseball opened the season with a historic San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees matchup Wednesday night. It doubled as the league’s first exclusive Netflix broadcast and quickly sparked strong reactions, including a fiery rant from Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

The Yankees and Giants kicked off the year at Oracle Park, but the game’s distribution drew as much attention as the action on the field. By placing the broadcast exclusively on Netflix, MLB introduced a major shift in how fans access marquee games.

The presentation immediately drew criticism from viewers. Complaints centered on a lengthy pregame show and a distracting scorebug that some felt took attention away from the game itself.

As a result, the streaming debate quickly became one of the biggest talking points from Opening Night, with traditional viewers questioning both accessibility and presentation.

SI Now’s Jimmy Traina shared Russo’s reaction on X, formerly Twitter, posting a clip of the veteran host’s fiery comments following the broadcast.

“Radio Hall of Famer @MadDogUnleashed has thoughts on Netflix. (Thoughts = goes scorched earth.)”

Radio Hall of Famer @MadDogUnleashed has thoughts on Netflix. (Thoughts = goes scorched earth.) pic.twitter.com/LRSbUrbhMo — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 26, 2026

After the clip circulated, Russo delivered a blunt critique of both the broadcast and its presentation.

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“How about the Giants win some ball games first? Who the hell cares?”

Russo continued his criticism by taking aim at the broadcast’s presentation elements and fan-focused segments.

“They do this stupid canoe stuff that's poorly Giants and poorly Netflix. They think the world cares about a bunch of dopes dressed up as whatever, getting a ball out in right field, telling us they're big, giant fans.”

Traina’s post amplified Russo’s comments across platforms, drawing attention to growing frustration among some fans. Russo targeted both the production style and the decision to stream such a high-profile game on a nontraditional platform.

MLB now faces increasing scrutiny as it continues to expand its streaming partnerships. The league must balance innovation with the expectations of its traditional audience.

As more games shift to digital platforms, the reaction to Opening Night may signal broader challenges ahead for MLB’s evolving broadcast strategy.