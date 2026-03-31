The Seattle Mariners secured a 2–1 win Monday night as catcher Cal Raleigh delivered a walk-off vs. the New York Yankees, snapping an early-season slump after opening the year with 10 strikeouts in four games — the most ever by a Mariners hitter to start a season, prompting a brief reset. MLB took to its official X, formerly Twitter, sharing the moment with a clip of the final at-bat and scoreboard confirmation of the result.

“Cal Raleigh WALK-OFF WINNER! 🔱”

Seattle’s dugout erupted as teammates rushed him rounding the bases, celebrating the dramatic finish that energized the crowd and reinforced the star catcher’s importance in clutch situations early in the season.

The walk-off came in the bottom of the ninth inning of a tightly contested game at T-Mobile Park. Raleigh, the switch-hitting catcher and key middle-of-the-order presence for the Mariners, delivered the decisive hit to secure a one-run victory and halt New York’s unbeaten 3-0 start.

The Yankees entered the night 3–0 and had not trailed at any point through their first three games. Seattle, meanwhile, sat at 2–2 and was still searching for its first high-leverage win of the season. Raleigh’s hit changed that, providing both a statement moment and early-season momentum.

The game unfolded as a low-scoring matchup. Seattle struck first before New York responded to even the score at 1–1. Mariners pitching — from starter Luis Castillo to the bullpen — held the Yankees to one run, keeping the game within reach entering the final inning.

The Mariners will look to build on the momentum as they continue their opening homestand, while New York aims to regroup following its first loss of the season as the two meet for the second game of the three-game series.