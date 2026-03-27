The New York Yankees are facing off against the San Francisco Giants in their second game of the regular season. After going hitless in the club's 7-0 win on Wednesday, Aaron Judge responded with his first home run of the 2026 campaign.

In the top of the sixth with a man on second, the 33-year-old outfielder hit a four-seam fastball up and in off the Giants' left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray out of the park. It was a moon shot toward left field that nearly hit the foul pole. Judge's home run gave the Yankees their first two runs of the game.

AARON JUDGE HITS HIS FIRST HOME RUN OF THE SEASON 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/eS1lzimiFJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2026

That's quite the turnaround after striking out four times in his five at-bats against the Giants in the season-opener. Luckily, the Yankees didn't necessarily need his offense in that contest, as they got the win anyway. However, Friday's matchup is seemingly a different story.

Expectations are high for Aaron Judge and the Yankees once again. The 11-year veteran is chasing his third-straight MVP Award, and his fourth total. Meanwhile, New York aims to challenge for the AL East crown and make a deep run in the playoffs this year after being bounced out by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS in 2025.

Judge is coming off a strong 2025 season that saw him finish with a .331 batting average (MLB leader) and .457 OBP (MLB leader), along with 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs. It was the fourth time in his career that he recorded 52 home runs or more. Look for Aaron Judge to continue playing as one of, if not the best, offensive players in MLB.