The New York Yankees began their 2026 season with a three-game sweep over the San Francisco Giants. Leading the way was the Yankees' pitching corps.

New York outscored San Francisco 13-1 during the series. In the process, the Yankees have joined four other teams who began the season allowing just one run through their first three games, via Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Only two teams have kept their opponents scoreless in their first series.

Max Fried starting things off on Opening Night as the Yankees cruised to a 7-0 victory. The left-hander threw 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four.

He was followed by Cam Schlittler, who pitched 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out eight in a 3-0 victory. Will Warren did give up New York's first run of the season in game three. But he stopped the bleeding there, pitching 4.1 innings of five hit baseball, striking out three.

As a whole, the Yankees' bullpen is one of only four in the league that have yet to give up an earned run. Their five hits allowed rank as second-fewest while their 12 strikeouts are tied for eighth.

Of course, the Yankees have a long way to go in the 2026 season. And they won't be playing the Giants every series. But their start shows how strong their pitching can be when they're at the top of the their game. New York will look to continue their pitching dominance in their next three-game set against the Seattle Mariners.