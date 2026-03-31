The new ABS Challenge system on balls and strikes for MLB this year is already getting a test run early in the season. While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on a Cal Raleigh walk-off single, they do have some silver lining.

The Yankees challenged five different calls using the ABS system, and went five for five in the game. After the game, Aaron Boone spoke about the system.

“Really good job by the guys,” Boone said. “When you have that kind of success rate, it's not going to be like that every night. But I thought every one was obviously warranted, and a couple in some key spots to give us a chance to build an inning. We just weren't able to build much offensively tonight.”

The first call came in the second inning, when Jose Caballero correctly challenged a strike call. Later, Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. both challenged calls. After the at-bat for Chisholm, Boone, and home plate umpire Mike Estabrook had an exchange of words.

After jawing from Boone following a fourth successful challenge, Estarbook said, “I don't want to hear another word, not another word.”

“Those are razor-thin pitches sometimes,” Boone said. “You don't want to always have to be challenging. But good on the guys for just hammering the strike zone right now.”

While the Yankees did challenge five times and win five times, they could not find a way to get the win. They have won ten challenges this year, the most in the majors, and are ten for 11 overall. That gives them the second-highest success rate, behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are three-for-three.

The Yankees and Mariners are set for game two of the series on Tuesday night, with first pitch at 9:40 pm ET.