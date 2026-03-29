The New York Yankees made a powerful statement to start the Major League Baseball season. New York swept the San Francisco Giants in three games. The Yankees defeated San Francisco on Saturday, 3-1.

Aaron Judge blasted a solo home run in the fifth inning of the contest. After the game, Judge opened up about how that at-bat went.

“You get surprised a lot in this game, but my job is to focus on trying to go up there and hit. If they pitch to you, they pitch to you. If they don’t, they don’t,” Judge said, per FOX Sports.

“You get surprised a lot in this game, but my job is to focus on trying to go up there and hit. If they pitch to you, they pitch to you. If they don’t, they don’t.” Aaron Judge spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal after the Yankees opened the season with a series sweep in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/okVFkFBxg3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 29, 2026

Judge's home run came with the Yankees leading the game, 2-1. The moonshot was Judge's second homer of the season. His two homers are his only hits of the season through three games.

New York has allowed just one run through the first three games of the year.

“This was awesome,” said Yankees slugger Ben Rice, per the New York Post. “Some tight games, great plays on defense, clutch pitching, clutch hitting. It was a great way to start the year.”

Judge struggled in the team's first game of the season. He was happy to produce some offense to help his club complete the sweep on Saturday.

“That’s what you want to do,” Judge said. “That was one thing the past couple years we’ve struggled at, is finishing off series and sweeping series. So we just tried to make it a point pregame today, we talked about it, ‘We got to close out the series.’

There is pressure on the Yankees to win this year. New York took a step back in 2025, losing in the ALDS after making the World Series in 2024.

“Look, wins are always hard to come by,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “You take them when you can get them. I love that we played well. But it’s March.”

The Yankees start a series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday.