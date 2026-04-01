After undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow back in October, fans have been eagerly waiting for good news on Carlos Rodon as he progresses toward a return for the New York Yankees.

Unfortunately for fans in the Bronx, that news might take a little longer to arrive than some expected, as, according to Aaron Boone, Rodon experienced a hamstring issue during the rehab process that leaves his return date very much up in the air, as reported by Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

“Carlos Rodón felt some hamstring tightness yesterday after running, per Boone,” Joyce wrote. “His next outing was scheduled to be the start of a rehab assignment, but TBD at the moment if the hamstring will delay him at all. Still threw today.”

Initially drafted by a different team that wears black and white pinstripes, the Chicago White Sox, third overall in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of North Carolina State University, Rodon really came into his own in 2021, when he finished fifth in Cy Young voting after making his first of three All-Star appearances. From there, he signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants but opted out after another All-Star campaign, joining the Yankees on a six-year, $162 million contract he's still playing on today.

After returning to All-Star form in 2025, earning his highest WAR since 2022, it's worth wondering if Rodon can give the Yankees another 3.09 ERA season, even if it will be hard to match his career-best 33 starts, if he can't rejoin the team soon.