The New York Yankees opened their season against the San Francisco Giants with a convincing win, but Aaron Judge’s quiet opener still sparked immediate debate. While the Yankees rolled to a 7-0 victory, some reaction centered more on Judge’s stat line than the team’s dominant performance.

Judge, the reigning American League MVP, went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in the opener. It marked his first career Opening Day without a hit and his first four-strikeout game since 2024, an unusual line for one of baseball’s most productive hitters.

Despite this, New York maintained control of the game from the beginning to the end. Trent Grisham went 1-for-5 with a two-run triple—the first of the 2026 MLB season—while Ryan McMahon finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, highlighted by an RBI single in the second inning. Max Fried delivered a dominant shutout performance, allowing just two hits over 6 and 1/3rd innings while striking out four and holding San Francisco scoreless, as the Yankees began the year with a statement win.

That did not stop criticism from surfacing around Judge’s performance, prompting Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay to respond forcefully. ESPN New York shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, showing Kay pushing back on the overreaction surrounding one game from the Yankees captain.

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ICYMI: @RealMichaelKay is SHOCKED at the overreaction by some fans (and media) surrounding Aaron Judge after one bad regular season game. Tune into The Michael Kay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube 📲 WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/ylvdmCGdz5 pic.twitter.com/BGoIwHdaOg — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) March 26, 2026

“Tell me you don’t know baseball without saying I don’t know baseball. I’m embarrassed, by the way, for people in our industry that are making this a moment, a hot take. I mean, are you kidding me?”

Kay made the comments on The Michael Kay Show while addressing both fans and media members. He argued that one ugly Opening Day stat line should not become a defining statement about a player of Judge’s caliber, especially after years of elite production.

The Yankees move forward with little reason for concern. Judge remains the focal point of the lineup, and the club expects his numbers to rebound over the course of a full season. For now, Kay’s remarks offer a strong reminder that perspective still matters, even after a rough opener from one of the game’s biggest stars.