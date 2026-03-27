The New York Yankees got off to a strong start to their 2026 season, shutting out the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, 7-0. In the win, 27-year-old Ben Rice got the start at first base, going 1-4 with a run scored. He hit cleanup in the powerful Yankees lineup.

Entering the season, many wondered whether Rice would take the reins at first base this season. He caught fire late last season and got some postseason experience. Instead, signs may be pointing to a platoon.

Paul Goldschmidt is in the starting lineup at first, hitting leadoff for the Yankees.

The Giants have lefty veteran Robbie Ray on the bump, which appears to point to New York still concerned with Rice's ability to hit lefties.

Last year, the talented corner-infielder hit just .208 when facing left-handed pitchers. That came after his rookie season, when he hit .135. Conversely, Rice hit .269 with 19 of his 26 homers coming off righties in 2025.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Goldschmidt seems poised to get plenty of at-bats in his 16th big league season.

Goldy is a former National League MVP (St. Louis Cardinals, 2022), with seven All-Star nods to his credit. Over the last few seasons, though, his production has dropped precipitously. The 38-year-old hit just 10 home runs in 489 at-bats last season. That was his lowest total, excluding the COVID-shortened season, since his rookie year in 2011.

He did, however, hit .274 in his first season with the Yankees. That was far better than the previous three seasons.

New York looks to begin the season 2-0, sending young phenom Cam Schlittler to the hill. First pitch is slated for 4:35 pm ET.