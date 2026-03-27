Arguably one of the biggest Yankees fans, Larry David has spent the majority of his life rooting for the New York Yankees. And, just at the beginning of a brand new season, David is back with another hilarious ad campaign.

The Seinfeld co-creator and actor, this time, has problems figuring out where to watch the Yankees play on his television. However, fortunately enough for him, Michael Kay and The Yes Network arrived just in time to guide him.

The newest advertisement from Yes Network shows Larry David becoming increasingly frustrated and losing his enthusiasm as he repeatedly changes channels, failing to find the Yankees game. He then proceeds to call Kay as he tries to locate the game.

However, as Kay explains to him the process, David finds it extremely difficult and instead chooses to go play Mahjong. However, instead of giving up, Kay helps him locate the game by speaking through David's phone into his voice-activated remote. The television instantly switches to the Yankees game on The Yes Network. The advertisement ends on another hilarious note as David asks Kay for ten tickets for the next Yankees game on Friday, before the broadcaster decides to hang up.

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Finally, the ad ends with a URL for a YES Network page that lists broadcast times, allowing viewers to find out how to watch the Yankees regardless of whether the game is available on their channel or the Gotham Sports app.

Yes Network entered its 25th season of broadcasting Yankees games and wanted to elevate the situation by celebrating it, and came up with the idea of featuring David and Kay in a hilarious advertisement to make the introduction.