The New York Yankees are looking for a solution at closer, after the struggles of Devin Williams. Williams is rumored to be losing his role as closer for now, as he has blown some big leads for the team this season. The Yankees feel like he can return to the role though, per USA Today.

Williams has posted a 11.25 ERA through 10 game appearances this year.

“When you go from a small market to New York, it’s a different animal,’’ one executive said, per the outlet. “It just takes awhile to get acclimated. He’ll be all right.’’

Williams was traded to the Yankees this offseason after playing last year for the Milwaukee Brewers. Expectations were high for Williams, but he hasn't been able to match them yet.

The latest debacle for the Yankees reliever happened on Friday, when Williams allowed three runs to the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto defeated the Yankees, who are now on a bad skid.

“We’ll still talk through this. I haven’t seen Devin yet. We’ll try to do what’s best for the team and Devin,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after that loss, per MLB.com. “We’ll just get through this bump in the road. I’m still expecting great things.”

New York faces Toronto again on Sunday.

Yankees are not looking the same this year

Yankees fans are expecting another World Series appearance, after the Bronx Bombers reached that championship series last year. New York struggled against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team's future looked bright.

The Yankees then had to face adversity, as the team couldn't reach a deal with free agent Juan Soto. There were several other Bronx Bombers who either left willingly or unwillingly. New York also reached deals with several free agents, and then there were trades like the one for Williams.

“I know the results haven’t been great yet,” Boone added. “A lot of the stuff is still there. The profile of the changeup is still there. Obviously, hitters have had success. He doesn’t have the swing and miss. He has been behind in the count. Once he starts flipping that and starts getting some count leverage, I expect him to be the dominant closer he has been.”

The Yankees just don't look sharp though with this new roster. New York is dealing with injury issues, as Gerrit Cole is out for the year. The bullpen problems though have proved to be an even greater challenge.

New York is 15-11 on the season heading into a doubleheader with the Blue Jays Sunday.