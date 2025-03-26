With Opening Day just a couple of days away, the New York Yankees face a daunting task of returning to both the postseason and the World Series. The 2024 AL champions have lost multiple key pieces to their team and have also been rocked by injuries. Even after all the wheeling and dealing GM Brian Cashman has done this offseason, a large hole still remains at third base. If the predictions of MLB insider Jim Bowden end up being correct, the Yankees will correct this with two additions in 2025: the Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis and the Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette.

“The Twins trade the oft-injured Royce Lewis to the Yankees for lefty Henry LaLane, righty Cam Schlittler and infielder Oswald Peraza,” wrote Bowden in his latest piece.

Bichette and Lewis would be great pickups for the Bronx Bombers. If Lewis returns from the IL in short order, he should be back in the Twins' lineup in a few weeks. When healthy, he's showcased the skills that made him the number one overall pick in 2017 MLB Draft. Meanwhile, Bichette has tormented the Yankees as a member of the Jays for years. He's also poised to hit free agency this winter if Toronto is unable to ink his to a contract extension. What kind of deal would bring the shortstop to Yankee Stadium? Also, would the prospects that New York would give up in the proposed deal for Lewis above be too high a price?

Bo Bichette and Royce Lewis would make Yankees' lineup more lethal

The theoretical package for Lewis is one that the Yankees could stomach most likely. Schlittler might sting the most, as he was the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2024. The right-hander is projected to get to the majors by 2026 by MLB.com, while Lalane could get there in 2027. Peraza is a former top prospect that hasn't been able to cut it in the Bronx, so a fresh start might be needed. As for Bichette? Well, it would likely take a big money deal like Bowden projected for him to join the Yankees.

“Bo Bichette signs a five-year, $147 million deal to play third base for the Yankees,” stated Bowden.

For most teams, that's a very large contract. For New York, it would be just the latest in a long line of them. The most interesting wrinkle that Bichette would play third in the Bronx. It's been long predicted that he would leave shortstop behind, and the Yanks already have Anthony Volpe at the six. If he continues his progression this year, then third base for Bo would make sense. Regardless of this proposed moves, one thing is very clear: to get back to the World Series, New York needs some long overdue lineup upgrades.