The New York Yankees filled one of their trade needs in recent days, by dealing for former Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon. The Yankees had also long been involved with Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez. New information is coming to light as to why the Yankees went with McMahon over Suarez.

“The Yankees had extensive talks with the D-backs for Suárez, but thought the price-tag was too high when they pivoted and traded for Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, who is superior defensively,” Bob Nightengale wrote for USA Today.

New York has been rumored to want a third baseman and some starting pitching before the MLB trade deadline passes on July 31. The Yankees took their third baseman in McMahon. McMahon is known as a strong defensive player.

Suarez is having a great season meanwhile for a struggling Diamondbacks team. This season, Arizona's third baseman has hit 36 home runs.

The Yankees are struggling to find wins right now. New York is 56-48 on the year, and has lost seven of their last 10 contests.

Yankees fans hope Ryan McMahon can give the team a spark

The Yankees are clinging on to dear life with their hopes to reach the MLB playoffs. New York has stumbled through the last several weeks of the season, due to inconsistent play and injuries to several players.

McMahon is not known as a power hitter, but he can be a reliable offensive asset. This season, the infielder is hitting .218 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs. In his first game as a Yankee, McMahon went 1-for-3 from the plate on Saturday.

With the trade deadline soon arriving, New York is expected to be making a few more moves. Pitching is a top priority for the team. Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and several other hurlers are banged up for the Bronx Bombers. Even Aaron Judge, who has led the offense this season, is also dealing with an injury.

The Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. New York has dropped the first two games of this series.