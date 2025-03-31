On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. raised his bat and soaked in the moment as he sent his second home run of the day into the seats at Yankee Stadium, punctuating a historic weekend for the Bronx Bombers. But this wasn’t just any bat—it was one of the Yankees’ new “Torpedo” models, a now widely talked-about piece of equipment that's helping fuel the team's blistering start to the 2025 season.

“I love my bat, you know what I mean?” Chisholm said with a grin after Sunday’s 12-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. “I think you can tell; it’s working pretty well for me.”

Working well might be an understatement. Chisholm went deep twice on Sunday—a two-run shot in the third inning followed by a three-run blast in the seventh—using the oddly-shaped Torpedo bat that resembles a bowling pin, with a shifted barrel and more mass closer to the hands. His pair of bombs capped off a three-game sweep in which the Yankees slugged 15 home runs, tying the 2006 Tigers for the most ever in a team's first three games of a season.

The bat's design—initially crafted by former Yankees analyst and MIT physicist Aaron Leanhardt—is already drawing both attention and skepticism. While Aaron Judge continues to crush using a traditional model, it’s been the Torpedo users—Chisholm, Anthony Volpe, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Austin Wells—who have turned heads with a jaw-dropping barrage of power.

Chisholm’s journey to the bat began in spring training when he borrowed Volpe’s model and immediately doubled, then homered the next day. That was all it took.

“You probably don’t have more [barrel] to work with, but it feels like it,” Chisholm said. “It gives you that extra confidence in your head to be able to go out there and hit anything.”

While the bat’s legality has raised eyebrows, Major League Baseball confirmed the Torpedo model complies with all rules—being one solid piece of wood, round, and within size regulations. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay revealed the organization’s analytics department commissioned the design after noticing Volpe often made contact near the label. The adjustment? Move the weight to where the ball is actually being hit.

“Every time I’m on base, guys are asking about it,” Volpe said. “If it helps you stay alive for one more pitch in a game, why not try it?” Chisholm, hitting behind Judge, has already benefited from opposing teams pitching around the slugger.

“Seeing people pitch around him just to face me, it gets me a little hyped up,” Chisholm admitted. With Sunday’s power show, he now has six career multi-homer games, three since joining the Yankees.

As chatter around the Torpedo bats spreads across the league, Chisholm is all-in. “We fire torpedoes all around, you feel me?” he said. “We hit the ball around the park, we play defense, we’ve got speed. We do it all over. Here, it’s about scoring runs and winning games.”