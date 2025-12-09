Day 1 of the 2025 Winter Meetings has concluded, and as per usual, there are plenty of talking points for fans to go over. One of them is the ongoing free agency of Kyle Schwarber, who is coming off a monster season in 2025 with the Philadelphia Phillies that has masterfully set him up for a good payday. At 32 years of age (33 before the start of the 2026 season), Schwarber will indeed be looking to cash in.

And as per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, it looks as though rival executives are bracing for Schwarber, who's deemed the best pure power bat available in free agency, to go absolutely nowhere else. According to Feinsand's source, they “would be surprised if he doesn’t end up back in Philly”.

A return for Schwarber to the Phillies can certainly be beneficial for both parties. Schwarber is clearly comfortable in his digs in Citizens Bank Park, and the Phillies would be loathe to lose his consistent power production that saw him hit 56 long balls in 2025.

With Philly looking to get over the hump after several disappointing playoff finishes, bringing Schwarber back appears to be the best course of action. And according to the rumor mill, this seems to be the likeliest scenario.

Article Continues Below

Should Phillies be worried over potential Kyle Schwarber decline?

Schwarber has done nothing but rake in a Phillies uniform. He's hit 187 home runs in Philly since signing with the team in 2022, and he's established himself as a productive fan favorite who's played a huge role in Philadelphia's incredible four-year run that saw them reach the World Series in 2022 and the NLCS in 2023.

But Schwarber provides no defensive value whatsoever, so any decline in his hitting production would mean death for his overall value as a player. Will the Phillies be wary of this or simply just throw caution to the wind?