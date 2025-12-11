Following a headline-making reunion with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, the Philadelphia Phillies now face a serious financial dilemma. His five-year, $150 million deal tightens their budget, leaving the team to choose between two core pieces — J.T. Realmuto and Ranger Suarez — as it works to balance payroll and postseason ambitions.

The massive investment secures one of baseball’s top power bats but sharply limits room for additional major moves. The financial squeeze has fueled intense Phillies offseason rumors about which star will stay and who will go.

On MLB Network, The Athletic’s Matt Gelb broke down why Realmuto appears to be the more realistic resigning option. MLB Network posted the segment to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account, describing the team’s current outlook before playing Gelb’s explanation.

“Will the Phillies look to retain Ranger Suárez and J.T. Realmuto after bringing back Kyle Schwarber?

@MattGelb explains why Realmuto is a much more likely option for Philadelphia.”

Gelb explained on air that the veteran catcher’s short-term value fits the club’s competitive window, while Suarez’s market price might be out of reach.

“I don't think the Phillies will be resigning him. The Phillies have committed quite a bit of resources in their rotation with Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, Andrew Painter, their top prospect who they really expect to figure in at 2026. So the money that Suárez is going to get probably not a match for the Phillies right now and that's a shame because Ranger Suárez has a great story. I mean he came out of nowhere, you know really became one of the better October performers during this run for the Phillies. And it's also why they're really prioritizing J.T. Realmuto.”

With limited space under the luxury tax, the Phillies seem poised to prioritize the veteran catcher while accepting that Suarez may price himself out of reach. As talks progress, the Phillies must steady their core before the rotation absorbs the impact of his expected departure.