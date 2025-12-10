When the MLB Winter Meetings began on Monday in Orlando, some of the biggest names were Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and New York Mets star Pete Alonso. On Tuesday, Schwarber and the Phillies agreed to a five-year, $150 million deal. On Wednesday, Alonso stunned everyone by signing a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

So, after Schwarber's deal, things moved quickly for Alonso.

The Orioles had also offered Schwarber $150 million, so they have shown their willingness to spend big.

On Wednesday, Schwarber spoke to reporters after agreeing to stay in Philadelphia, and he had a bold guarantee after inking a massive deal.

“I think its going to be a great investment on both sides,” he said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Schwarber added World Series aspirations, via John Clark of NBC Sports.

“I want to try to help the Phillies win the World Series and multiple World Series during my time here.”

The slugger hit .240 with 56 home runs and 132 RBI in the regular season, then added a pair of home runs in the playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Schwarber also had an offer from the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, but staying in Philadelphia was always viewed as a likely option. It's a lot of money to commit to him, and he turns 33 in March, but the Phillies are leaving no stone unturned in hopes of making a World Series push.

MLB free agency is barely getting started, so this will be a team to watch going forward.