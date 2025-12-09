On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies came to terms on an agreement with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber on a five-year, $150 million contract that will keep him in the City of Brotherly Love long term. This comes amid a huge free agency push for Schwarber from several teams, including the divisional rival New York Mets, that ultimately saw the star choose to stay where he has been.

Later in the day on Tuesday, the Phillies made another move, this time pertaining to their coaching staff.

“The Phillies have extended the contract of manager Rob Thomson through the 2027 season,” reported Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Thomson has not exactly always been a fan favorite for the Phillies, with some questioning his lineup decisions, pitching management, and other things throughout his tenure in Philadelphia. However, he has managed to get the Phillies into the postseason for four years in a row now, including a World Series appearance during the 2022 season, and consistently has the club at or near the top of the NL East standings.

Overall, the Phillies are looking for ways to break through and finally win the whole thing after knocking on the door for several years now. This season, Philadelphia gave the eventual champion Dodgers all they could handle in the NLDS, but ultimately fell short after an error cost them Game 4 of that series on the road.

In any case, the Phillies will now look ahead to spring training, which is set to begin in February.