Dec 9, 2025 at 11:31 AM ET

The Philadelphia Phillies made their biggest move of the Winter Meetings by securing a five-year, $150 million deal to bring Kyle Schwarber back to Citizens Bank Park, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Schwarber's return gives the clubhouse its loudest bat and its most trusted voice, reshaping the early days of MLB Free Agency. Schwarber finished last season as the NL MVP runner-up and remained one of the sport’s premier home run hitters, delivering moments that defined the team’s identity. His presence restores the power, confidence, and intensity that pushed the Phillies through their strongest stretches.

Article Continues Below

The Phillies acted with urgency. Contenders circled, the market tightened, and the front office refused to lose the heartbeat of its lineup.

This article will be updated at the end.