The Philadelphia Phillies are once again at the center of MLB offseason attention, with new reports suggesting that the club has extended a contract offer to veteran catcher JT Realmuto. PHLY Sports’ Jim Salisbury revealed that the organization has already presented the offer, which is believed to span two years, signaling the team’s intent to retain one of its core leaders.

In a segment shared to X, formerly Twitter, by the Foul Territory Network, Salisbury discussed the Phillies offseason approach to their veteran catcher and the parameters of the offer.

“They have an offer out to JT Realmuto. I believe it's probably a two-year offer.”

According to Salisbury, while the team has made its move, the 34-year-old is seeking a longer-term deal. Despite the gap, the insider expressed confidence that both sides could find common ground, suggesting Philadelphia wants to keep the veteran as part of its ongoing strategy.

The organization’s offseason blueprint centers on retaining its established stars. While Realmuto remains a contract priority, Kyle Schwarber was previously viewed as a top offseason concern—until he re-signed on a five-year, $150 million deal securing him through 2030. Salisbury emphasized Schwarber’s importance both as a hitter and as a clubhouse leader. He also highlighted Realmuto’s unique defensive value behind the plate, where he manages one of the National League’s top pitching rotations.

Many fans have expressed frustration with the organization’s decision to maintain its current roster structure, especially after the Phillies’ early exit from the 2025 postseason. Despite entering the playoffs as the National League’s No. 2 seed and earning a first-round bye, the team managed to win only one game in the NLDS before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers. In light of these consecutive postseason disappointments, some have called for more aggressive roster changes. Nevertheless, Salisbury argues that the team’s core remains championship-caliber—provided it can execute in October.

For the Phillies, the coming weeks will determine whether their catcher remains in red pinstripes. If an agreement is reached, the team’s main offseason objective may already be complete—leaving only minor roster moves ahead of spring training.