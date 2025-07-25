Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola is steadily making progress in his recovery from a right ankle sprain that landed him on the injured list in mid-May. The right-hander, sidelined since May 16, has resumed light throwing and agility drills, showing optimism about his return timeline as he eyes a late-July or early-August comeback.

“It’s going smooth so far,” Nola told USA TODAY Sports. “I’ve thrown probably seven times, no problems. Haven’t really gotten on it super hard yet.”

Aaron Nola: “I’m excited to go to Lehigh and pitch a couple games.” He did three up-downs in a live BP today, throwing around 60 pitches. He was pain free. (Via @TimKellySports) pic.twitter.com/fTSEEs7ptN — On Pattison (@OnPattison) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nola has been working out at Citizens Bank Park during the Phillies' homestand, getting in outfield agility work and light tosses before games. On July 2, ahead of a doubleheader against the Padres, he ran and threw, continuing what he described as a gradual build-up without setbacks.

The injury — a right ankle sprain suffered during pregame agility drills ahead of a May 9 start in Cleveland — has sidelined the Phillies’ longtime rotation anchor for the first time due to a non-COVID injury since 2017. Despite pitching through the pain in two outings following the incident, the results were far from his usual standards. He allowed 13 earned runs on 18 hits, including five homers, across those two starts against the Guardians and Cardinals.

Aaron Nola gears up for return to Phillies

The timing of the injury was frustrating, especially considering Nola’s rocky start to the 2025 campaign. In nine starts, he posted a 1-7 record and a career-worst 6.16 ERA over 49 2/3 innings — not exactly the numbers the Phillies hoped for after signing him to a seven-year, $172 million extension last offseason.

Still, Nola is keeping perspective. “I’m just blessed that it’s nothing season-ending or anything huge,” he said. “A little speed bump that I got to get over… hopefully come back strong and have a fresh arm.”

Manager Rob Thomson echoed that cautious optimism. “The hope is to get Nola on the mound for a bullpen by the end of the weekend,” he said in a pregame media availability. He also noted that the Phillies plan to treat Nola’s return like a second spring training, gradually ramping up his workload.

Nola himself mentioned that he's progressing with a deliberate day-by-day approach. “Obviously have some days that are a little sore just in the arm because we’re not throwing for three weeks, but that’s just normal,” he said.

The current plan includes bullpen sessions, followed by two or three rehab starts to build pitch count before a potential return to the Phillies’ rotation. With Philadelphia in the thick of a tight NL East race, sitting two games ahead of the Mets entering July 2, getting a healthy and locked-in Nola back could prove pivotal down the stretch.

“I believe I’m going to get over it,” Nola said. “And hopefully come back strong.”