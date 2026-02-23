The Winter Olympics have come to an end. Team USA capped off the games with a win over Canada in the men's hockey gold medal game. Fans and fellow pro athletes have all reacted to the big win for the United States.

One of those reacting to the win is Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, according to a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Nasty Knuckles.

“Incredible. What a game. Watched them closely the whole time, and just a lot of fun to watch. I mean, the Hughes brothers coming in the clutch for us,” Harper said from the dugout during a spring training game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. “It's really, really cool watching them, and just so proud to be an American. So happy that they won and were able to take over the hockey world for at least three more years.”

Article Continues Below

Harper has gotten to wear the Team USA jersey before. He was part of the United States U-18 team in 2008 and against in 2009. The Phillies star was slated to play in the World Baseball Classic in 2023, but was rehabbing for an injury. He is currently set to play for Team USA in the 2026 WBC. Harper was asked what it is like to wear the USA jersey.

“There's nothing like it. You can try to think that there is something like it, but there's not. Being able to wear the colors of your country and represent something so much bigger than yourself,” Harper added. “Especially in the game of hockey against Canada. Canada is incredible at hockey. It's hockey nation up there, right?”

As Harper is currently enjoying the men's hockey team winning gold at the Olympics and preparing for the 2026 campaign with the Phillies, he will also prepare to represent Team USA. Harper will wear the red, white, and blue beginning on March 5th when the World Baseball Classic kicks off.