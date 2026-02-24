With the Philadelphia Phillies in the midst of spring training in preparation for the 2026 season, there has been some recent drama involving star Bryce Harper and the president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski. Though Harper and the Phillies have communicated about certain grievances, the star player would be asked about a potential contract extension in the future.

Speaking with 94 WIP Sports Radio, Harper would be asked if he wants an extension, with the 33-year-old saying he wants “to be here for the long haul.”

“I mean, obviously, I'd like to be here for the long haul, whatever that looks like. I want to play until I'm over 40,” Harper said.

WOW: Bryce Harper gets honest about his desire for a contract extension with the Phillies DeCamara: Do you still want an extension? Harper: "I mean obviously I'd like to be here for the long haul, whatever that looks like. I want to play until I'm over 40." DeCamara: Do you… pic.twitter.com/8wILKpsTUg — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 24, 2026

The radio host would then ask, “Do you think it was a mistake when that was publicly stated a few years ago by Scott Boras?” as the sports agent said that Harper wanted an extension in 2023. Harper is in the midst of playing in his 13-year, $330 million contract.

“I can't control what Scott does or what he says or anything, so I can't answer for Scott,” Harper said.

Phillies' Bryce Harper on communicating with Dave Dombrowski

Article Continues Below

These comments happened in the same interview where Harper mentioned that water appears to be under the bridge with Dombrowski saying earlier that the player was “not elite” when talking about the season.

“Yeah, we communicated,” Harper said. “You know, I think it's in the past and just trying to move on and get ready for the season.”

“No, I mean, I don't think it was,” Harper continued when he was asked if he felt disrespected. “It was just the notion of coming out and talking to the media, and like I said before, I've talked about it a million times, obviously. Just it happening out in the open.”

Bryce Harper on the Dave Dombrowski "not elite" comments: "Yeah we communicated and I think it's in the past and just trying to move on and get ready for the season." Harper adds he did not feel disrespected, but was bothered that Dombrowski made those comments publicly. pic.twitter.com/16icFNme9i — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 24, 2026

At any rate, the focus now is on further improving the Phillies as they finished 96-66, winning the NL East, but losing in the divisional series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.