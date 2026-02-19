Pitcher Aaron Nola expressed his belief that the Philadelphia Phillies can return to the World Series as they enter 2026 with unfinished business. The mindset that fueled the club’s 2022 pennant run remains intact, and Nola reinforced that confidence as spring training unfolds in Clearwater.

Now in the third season of his long-term contract, the veteran right-hander remains central to the Phillies’ success. Cristopher Sanchez emerged as the staff ace in 2025, but Nola’s durability, experience, and postseason resume remain critical to the rotation’s stability. With Zack Wheeler recovering from thoracic outlet surgery and Andrew Painter still pursuing his first full Major League season, Nola understands the importance of consistency behind Sanchez at the top.

Philadelphia’s projected rotation to start the 2026 season, before Wheeler returns, features Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Nola, Taijuan Walker, and Painter — a blend of frontline production and upside that has strengthened belief inside the clubhouse.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark shared Nola’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) following an appearance on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast.

“We have the team to go back to the World Series. That’s our goal. We all believe that we can win one. We all love each other. It’s a really close clubhouse, so with this group, it would definitely be special.”

The remarks quickly gained traction, highlighting the conviction inside the clubhouse. The 32-year-old right-hander stressed that the Phillies’ strength lies not only in talent but also in the trust and accountability built over recent postseason battles.

The Phillies won 96 games in 2025 but fell short in October, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in heartbreaking fashion. Sanchez posted a 2.50 ERA across 202 innings, cementing his role as the staff’s frontline arm. Luzardo agreed to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration, Walker enters the final year of his contract, and Painter continues progressing after returning from Tommy John surgery.

For Philadelphia to reclaim National League glory as expectations rise across the NL East, dominance and depth will be essential, with the southpaw Sanchez leading the staff and Nola remaining central to the club’s championship aspirations as the focus turns to execution.