The Philadelphia Phillies made sure that they would bring back star catcher J.T. Realmuto this offseason, as he was a pending free agent. Realmuto signed a three-year contract worth roughly $45 million. 2026 will be his eighth season with the Phillies.

As spring training has begun, Realmuto talked about his performance over recent seasons, getting as honest as he could about the lack of major success.

“I’m pretty realistic with myself. My last 2 years, I really haven’t been happy with. I don’t think I played to my ability. But my body feels great. I still feel I have a lot of good baseball left in me. I want to prove there’s still a lot of good baseball left. Just because you… pic.twitter.com/qRJ2HFrmsq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 20, 2026

“I’m pretty realistic with myself. My last 2 years, I really haven’t been happy with. I don’t think I played to my ability. But my body feels great. I still feel I have a lot of good baseball left in me. I want to prove there’s still a lot of good baseball left. Just because you are a 35-year-old catcher, doesn’t mean you’re done.”

In 2025, Realmuto hit .257 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs. His 12 homers were the lowest since 2016, not including the 2020 season. His .700 OPS was also the lowest since 2015. Those are not great numbers leading into a contract year, but the Phillies wanted him back. He is a big part of the lineup as a veteran hitter and has been considered one of the better-hitting catchers since he arrived on the scene.

Philadelphia begins spring training against the 2025 AL Champions, the Toronto Blue Jays, on Saturday.

Realmuto recently gave his assessment on pitcher Andrew Painter.

“He looks great,” Realmuto said of Painter. “I caught his bullpen yesterday. Shoot, I want to say it was 98, 99. It's just easy. It doesn't look like he's throwing max effort. It's still coming out that firm… He is kind of like Wheeler. His stuff is so elite, and he's still able to throw the ball on the edges (command).”