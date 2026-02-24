Barring an unforeseen conclusion, Bryce Harper is locked in as the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman for the foreseeable future. Adding a veteran option at the cold corner may not mesh with how Philadelphia has built their roster.

Even a player like Rhys Hoskins, who has a long history with the Phillies organization may not fit Philadelphia's mold. They won't have a chance to sign him after he agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Guardians. But when available, Harper didn't see a Hoskins-Philadelphia reunion in the cards, via 94WIP.

“We never talked about Rhys this offseason,” Harper said. “Obviously, you'd always love to have Rhys back in any fashion. It kind of just doesn't fit for us as a team right now with the DH spot, first base, outfield. Didn't really make sense.”

Hoskins spent the first six years of his career with the Phillies, four of them overlapping with Harper. He last played for the team in 2022, making his departure not all that long ago. Clearly Harper still values what Hoskins brought to the organization.

However, first base is accounted for. As is designated hitter, where Kyler Schwarber will be situated for at least the next five years. Hoskins does have ample experience playing left field. But Brandon Marsh is stationed there while the Phillies signed Adolis Garcia to play right field.

Hoskins won't soon forgotten for the time he put into the Phillies. However, Philadelphia has taken their franchise in a completely different direction. Harper will remain the face at first base, hoping to lead the team to a World Series.