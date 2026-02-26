The Philadelphia Phillies received a significant boost Thursday as Zack Wheeler returned to the mound during spring training. The club watched its ace complete a bullpen session that signaled meaningful progress in his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery. For a team with championship expectations in 2026, the moment carried undeniable importance.

The 35-year-old right-handed pitcher threw 21 fastballs in his first bullpen of camp in Clearwater, Florida. While the Phillies do not expect him to appear in Grapefruit League games, the session marked tangible movement toward his anticipated return this season. The organization plans for him to complete multiple bullpen sessions before advancing to live batting practice.

Wheeler underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last year, sidelining him and creating uncertainty around his timetable. He is expected back in 2026, likely after Opening Day, but his exact return date remains unclear. When healthy, he anchors the Phillies’ rotation, making his recovery one of the key storylines of spring training.

Philadelphia sports radio station 97.5 The Fanatic shared video of Wheeler firing fastballs off the mound on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the sound fans have long awaited.

It's been too long since you've heard Zack Wheeler make the mitt pop ⚾💥 ⚾💥 pic.twitter.com/UXiK6W3uD8 — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 26, 2026

The station posted the clip on Thursday afternoon, sharing the first public on-mound look at the Phillies ace this spring. The unmistakable pop of the fastball hitting the leather mitt displayed how sharp he appeared during the session.

Last season, the 2021 First-Team All-MLB selection posted a 2.71 ERA across 24 starts before his year ended prematurely. Over his tenure in Philadelphia, he owns a 2.91 ERA in 157 starts, cementing his status as the staff’s frontline presence. With a competitive window firmly open, the Phillies understand how vital Wheeler's health remains.

For Philadelphia, this bullpen session represents more than just routine spring work, it symbolizes optimism. While the club anticipates his season debut will come after Opening Day, likely in late April or May, early signs from camp suggest the ace is trending in the right direction.