The Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to compete in the National League East once again in 2026. Staying healthy will obviously be of the utmost importance this season. The ball club was dealt an injury update on Wednesday, however, as Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that outfielder Brandon Marsh is dealing with inflammation/soreness.

“Brandon Marsh jammed his hand into the ground during sliding practice yesterday and has some inflammation/soreness. The Phillies are being cautious with him and he likely won’t play until after Monday’s off day,” March wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Marsh is an impactful player. The 28-year-old slashed .280/.342/.443 across 133 games played during the 2025 season. He also hit 11 home runs and 25 doubles.

Marsh is not a superstar, but he has played an important role in recent years. He is a fairly reliable left-handed hitter who can realistically handle any position in the outfield.

It seems as if his injury concern is not especially serious, but teams are always cautious in spring training. Barring any setbacks, Marsh will likely return soon, however.

Overall, the Phillies feature a talented squad. They had an up and down offseason, missing out on signing stars such as Bo Bichette in free agency. Philadelphia was able to re-sign both Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto, though.

Regular season success has not been a problem for this ball club in recent years. Their playoff woes have been a talking point, though. The Phillies are hopeful that they can get the job done in 2026.

As for Brandon Marsh, the team will continue to monitor and provide updates on his injury status as they are made available.