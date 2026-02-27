The Philadelphia Phillies are the only MLB team to win 95 regular season games or more in each of the last two years, but following back-to-back early playoff exits, fans are growing increasingly impatient. They demanded meaningful change in the offseason, and while it remains to be seen how former Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia performs in a new uniform, the offense will continue to rest heavily on the shoulders of three players.

Unsurprisingly, Phillies manager Rob Thomson intends to have Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner man the top part of the lineup in 2026. But he has not yet decided what order they will bat in, per 94WIP's Alex Coll.

These comments will concern the fans who are begging to see some consistency on offense. Many are worried Thomson will complicate matters by centering the lineup around righty-lefty matchups (Schwarber and Harper are both southpaws). Perhaps the most effective approach will be the simple one: slot the two-time batting champion who finished eighth in stolen bases as the lead-off hitter.

How should the Phillies' top-three shake out?

Despite once again battling a hamstring injury in September and losing some of his power, Turner arguably enjoyed his best campaign as a member of the Phillies in 2025. He posted a .304 batting average with 15 home runs, an .812 OPS and 36 stolen bags in 141 games. If the three-time All-Star shortstop can maintain his contact excellence this upcoming season, he could be a powerful everyday tone-setter.

Harper can still receive plenty of protection if he hits in front of Kyle Schwarber. Though, regardless of who is batting second, the best thing for the two-time National League MVP might just be stability. Although he was overall impactful at the plate, Harper's .844 OPS is the lowest mark he has produced since 2016. Wrist and elbow injuries probably had at least some effect, but this superstar could also benefit from knowing where he is hitting every game.

Rob Thomson will also expect Schwarber to stay aggressive after blasting an NL-best 56 home runs and MLB-best 132 RBIs last season. Philadelphia may not get over the October hump unless Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Adolis Garcia carry their weight, but no matter what, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner know they will have to shoulder a huge offensive burden.

It is Thomson's job to optimize their chances for success. He must correctly figure out the lineup situation, otherwise fan dissatisfaction could reach uncomfortable levels in The City of Brotherly Love.