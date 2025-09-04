The Philadelphia Phillies (81-59) are focused on cutting into the Milwaukee Brewers' lead for first place in the National League standings, but they are also making sure to acknowledge a fellow Philly franchise on Thursday. Two-time MVP Bryce Harper wore Kelly green cleats in a 2-0 series-clinching win against the Brew Crew, via Talkin' Baseball, supporting the Philadelphia Eagles hours before their season-opening showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Harper is the face of the franchise and one of the leaders of this NL East club, and he is acting accordingly by paying homage to the defending Super Bowl champions. Although the 32-year-old first baseman is a Las Vegas, Nevada native, he fully embodies the intensity and passion that has come to define the City of Brotherly Love.

If Harper can help the Phillies win their first World Series title in 17 years, he will go down as one of Philly's greatest sports heroes ever. He has already forged a seemingly everlasting bond with the community over the last seven seasons. Now, the eight-time All-Star and 2022 NLCS MVP is eyeing an elusive championship. He is not only endorsing the Eagles. Bryce Harper surely sees them as a source of inspiration.

Bryce Harper is repping Eagles themed cleats ahead of their season opener tonight pic.twitter.com/1j5tBjZxWD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 4, 2025

Phillies are trying to follow Eagles' example

Article Continues Below

Jalen Hurts and company overcame a significant amount of public skepticism following a rough end to the 2023-24 campaign, and they trounced the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. The Eagles lost difference-makers like defensive end Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams — combined for four and a half sacks on Patrick Mahomes — but they still possess a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball.

Last season's Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley will try to pick up where he left off and torch the Cowboys' Micah Parsons-less defense on Thursday night. Like Bryce Harper with the Phillies, the superstar running back has had a transformative effect on this franchise.

The Fightin' Phils are hoping they can seize their own trophy in 2025. Surviving a deep NL will be far more taxing without ace Zack Wheeler, who is out for the rest of the year after recently getting diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, but this ballclub still poses a clear threat. Harper will have to live up to his stellar playoffs track record if Philadelphia is going to navigate the Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres.

Fortunately, he seems to be in rhythm. The four-time Silver Slugger is now batting .265 with 23 home runs, 64 RBIs and an .857 OPS through 111 games this season. Following a big victory over the Brewers, he will ideally have a chance to catch the Eagles in action on the first night of the new NFL campaign.