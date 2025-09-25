The Philadelphia Phillies made franchise history Wednesday night, with Edmundo Sosa’s three home runs leading the charge. In a dominant 11-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, the team launched eight homers, setting a new franchise record for home runs in a single game.

Sosa, fresh off a 12-day stint on the injured list, erupted for three home runs, marking the first multi-homer game of his career and the first time a Phillies shortstop has achieved the feat. His third blast came in the seventh inning and sealed the historic mark.

The MLB took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to highlight the moment with a clip of Sosa’s final homer.

“THREE HOMERS FOR EDMUNDO SOSA!

The @Phillies have set a new franchise record with EIGHT homers tonight!”

THREE HOMERS FOR EDMUNDO SOSA! The @Phillies have set a new franchise record with EIGHT homers tonight! pic.twitter.com/01dOX6b660 — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sosa wasn’t alone in the barrage. Kyle Schwarber launched two home runs—including a 468-foot blast—while Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Otto Kemp also went deep in the rout of the Marlins.

Article Continues Below

Phillies home run count… 🔔 Edmundo Sosa (3 HR)

🔔 Kyle Schwarber (2 HR)

🔔 Bryson Stott

🔔 Alec Bohm

🔔 Otto Kemp pic.twitter.com/R9KukC4aYH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2025

The performance came in Game 2 of the Phillies vs. Marlins series, evening things after a narrow loss in Game 1 Tuesday night. With the victory, the Phillies improved to 93-65 and clinched the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs. Though the Milwaukee Brewers still hold the top spot, Philly now has home-field advantage through the NLDS.

The Phillies franchise record wasn’t just about the numbers—it signaled a resurgence for the Philadelphia offense heading into October. Sosa’s return and breakout performance added another dangerous weapon to a lineup that already ranked seventh in the league in home runs.

The team’s power display not only overwhelmed Miami but also sent a message to the league ahead of the 2025 MLB playoffs.

With one game left in the series between the Phillies and Marlins, the focus shifts to closing strong. But for now, Wednesday’s historic outburst marks a high point in a season already filled with power and momentum.