The Philadelphia Phillies went from a clutch defensive play to a concerning moment during Saturday's win over the Yankees, as Edmundo Sosa exited the game following a violent collision. The incident occurred at the bottom of the seventh inning when Sosa collided with left fielder Brandon Marsh while chasing a popup by Jazz Chisholm Jr. into shallow left field.

Sosa was backpedaling for the catch when Marsh, charging in from left field, unintentionally struck the Dominican infielder in the lower back with his right forearm. The impact sent Sosa to the ground immediately, where he was seen clutching his back in visible pain. Shortstop Trea Turner also closed in on the play but peeled off at the last second. Phillies trainers rushed to the scene, and after several minutes of evaluation, Sosa was helped to his feet and left the field with Marsh's arm around his shoulders.

The umpires originally called it a base hit when Sosa's glove lost the ball when he hit the ground, but, after a successful video review by the Phillies, Sosa held onto the ball long enough for the catch to be ruled complete, ending the inning on a crucial defensive stop.

Later, the team announced that Sosa suffered a back contusion and will be further evaluated to determine the severity of the injury. In any regard, he did not return to the game, and Otto Kemp replaced him in the lineup for the top of the eighth and took over at third base. There is no timeline for Sosa's return.

Both players appeared fully committed to making the play but could not avoid the crash in time. Marsh remained in the game and seemed to be uninjured.

For now, the team and fans hope the injury is minor and that the Dominican infielder will return to action soon.