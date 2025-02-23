For the first time in his professional baseball career, Max Kepler is wearing a uniform that doesn’t belong to the Minnesota Twins. After signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in December, the veteran outfielder has had to adjust to new teammates, coaches, and a fresh hitting approach—one that he hopes will revive his offensive production.

Kepler, 32, admitted last month that he felt some nerves stepping into the Phillies’ clubhouse at BayCare Ballpark in Florida. But after working closely with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long, he’s starting to settle in—both on and off the field.

Kepler showcased his refined swing during the Phillies’ Grapefruit League opener against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. He came through in a big moment, delivering a bases-loaded single in the third inning that brought home two runs in a 7-6 loss. He later walked and scored in the fifth.

“It felt good,” Kepler said. “With more repetition, the ball will get bigger. Just having good quality at-bats is the key to the whole progression.”

Max Kepler hoping to contribute to his new Phillies team

His adjustments came after spending time with Long in Arizona, where the hitting coach recommended three key changes: getting into his legs more for better balance, moving closer to the plate to better handle outside pitches, and tipping his bat slightly toward the dugout instead of keeping it straight up.

“It's a more direct path to the zone,” Kepler explained. “If your bat’s straight up, you have to loop around and tend to get under it. Now, it’s just more level to enter the bat zone.”

Kepler has historically made his “bread and butter” by pulling the ball, and the Phillies hope these changes will allow him to rediscover his power.

Last season, Kepler hit .253 with eight homers and 42 RBIs, finishing with a .682 OPS before a left knee injury ended his season in September. He later underwent core surgery in October. Now, fully healthy, Kepler believes he can return to his 2019-23 form, where he posted a .770 OPS and a 110 OPS+.

“I've been hitting the ball hard,” Kepler noted about his early spring training sessions. “With the adjustments, I have way more time and a lot of room to play with the bat head. It’s making sense.”

Beyond his on-field changes, Kepler is also adjusting to a new clubhouse environment for the first time since signing with the Twins in 2009 as an amateur free agent from Germany.

“Trying to put the right name to the right faces,” he said. “I love stepping out of my comfort zone, challenging myself, and getting to know all the guys in here. I haven’t come across one bad apple—everyone’s been really open and welcoming.”

As the Phillies prepare for the 2025 season, they’re banking on Kepler’s new approach and clean bill of health to make him a key contributor in their everyday lineup. If his early results are any indication, he’s already on the right track.