Major League Baseball is officially out of the All-Star break and the contenders are locked in on the second half of the season as they try to get to the top of their divisions and secure playoff position. For the Philadelphia Phillies, that quest did not get off to a good start, as they lost to the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 in front of their home crowd.

Jesus Luzardo got the ball for Rob Thomson and company in the first game out of the break, and he looked like someone that had been on vacation for a few days. The Venezuelan left-hander made it only 4 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out seven.

After the game, Luzardo pointed the finger at himself for giving up those early runs, which he feels like eventually cost the Phillies the game.

Jesús Luzardo: "I feel like obviously this loss is on me." (Via @TimKellySports)

“Extremely frustrating, especially when the offense gives you four runs for you early,” Luzardo said after the game. “If you ask any starter in the league, if the offense gives you four runs it should be a win for the team no matter what, so I feel like obviously this loss was on me. Just not being able to give length and hurting the bullpen a little bit, just taxing our team and our offense even more.”

The Phillies gave Luzardo an early lead on a Kyle Schwarber home run in the bottom of the first inning, but Jorge Soler matched him in the top of the second with his blast to center field off of Luzardo. Bryce Harper regained the lead for the Phils with a three-run shot in the third, but Luzardo coughed that advantage up as well before exiting the game in the fifth inning.

Philadelphia is still in good shape even after this loss, as it now sits at 55-42 on the season. The New York Mets, also sitting at the top of the NL East with the Phillies, also lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, so Philly maintains its half-game lead at the top of the division.

The two powerhouses will undoubtedly be going at it over the back half of the season with the division title in sight. In order for the Phillies to win the race, they will need better outings from Luzardo and the rest of their talented staff on a regular basis.