The Philadelphia Phillies were front and center in MLB history during the 2025 All-Star Game, thanks to Kyle Schwarber and a format twist that delivered an unforgettable finish.

For the first time, the All-Star Game ended in a Home Run Derby swing-off after a 6-6 tie through nine innings at Truist Park in Atlanta. Each league sent three batters to take three swings apiece. With the National League trailing 3-1, Schwarber stepped up and flipped the script.

Schwarber delivered three consecutive home runs on three swings—launching blasts of 428, 461, and 382 feet to give the NL a 4-3 lead. His third homer, struck from one knee with a one-handed follow-through, landed near the Chop House and stunned the stadium.

With Jonathan Aranda, the AL’s final hitter, unable to answer Schwarber’s heroics, the National League clinched the victory. Schwarber was named All-Star Game MVP, becoming the first Phillies player to receive the honor since 1964—despite going 0-for-2 with a walk in regulation.

One of the loudest endorsements came from John Smoltz, a Hall of Fame pitcher and FOX Sports analyst, who discussed Schwarber’s feat on the Flippin’ Bats podcast hosted by Ben Verlander. Smoltz, reflecting on the pressure of the moment, had high praise.

John Smoltz LOVED the HR Derby Swing-Off and wants everyone to know how impressive it is what Kyle Schwarber did pic.twitter.com/dCFFhj8I6f — Flippin' Bats Podcast (@FlippinBatsPod) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“There’s nothing that I think can top what Kyle Schwarber did. I don’t have words to describe what that’s like to be three swings and three home runs. It’s like shooting free throws with nobody there, no time on the clock and the whole stands are filled knowing you gotta make two free throws. And I just don’t think the casual fan has any idea how hard that was.”

Smoltz later called the Home Run Derby swing-off a fun addition to the Midsummer Classic, while acknowledging he wouldn't want to see it used in regular season or postseason play. Still, he didn’t hold back admiration for Schwarber’s calm, power, and execution under unique pressure.

The clutch performance came after Schwarber broke his bat in the ninth inning against a 100-mph Aroldis Chapman sinker. He used a fresh bat in the swing-off—and wrote his name into All-Star history. His bat has since been sent to the Hall of Fame.

For the Phillies, Schwarber’s moment adds another milestone to his legacy. He entered the break with 30 home runs and owns 21 postseason bombs in just 69 career playoff games. That postseason pedigree showed up in Atlanta, where he delivered one of the most dramatic moments in the history of the All-Star Game.

The Atlanta Braves legendary pitcher's praise and the league-wide reaction further validated Schwarber’s dominance, even as some questioned the legitimacy of batting practice-style homers. But no one in the NL dugout was complaining after the win—and the Phillies power bat once again proved he thrives in the brightest spotlight.