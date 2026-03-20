Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter has made the Opening Day roster, per reporter Scott Lauber. According to Lauber, the 22-year-old right-handed hurler will start the fifth game of the season.

The Phillies are excited about Painter's potential. He has been rumored to be a big league candidate in the past, but now Painter is officially set to join the Phillies.

A first round pick in 2021 by the Phillies, Painter quickly displayed potential in the minor leagues. There was even seemingly a chance that he was going to land on the MLB roster in 2023. Painter ended up suffering an injury and undergoing Tommy John surgery instead, however.

He returned in 2025 and pitched in a total of 26 minor league games Between Single-A and Triple-A. Overall, he recorded an underwhelming 5.26 ERA.

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Nevertheless, the Phillies did not lose their confidence in him. After all, he was looking to get back on track after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Painter has looked like the pitcher that the Phillies believe he can become so far during spring training. Through four starts, the right-hander has pitched to a stellar 2.31 ERA and 0.77 WHIP. There is no question that Painter earned his spot in the big league rotation.

Andrew Painter will likely be a candidate to win the 2026 National League Rookie of the Year. In fact, his ceiling and potential suggest he may even become an All-Star this year.

With that being said, Philadelphia will carefully monitor his workload. Regardless, the '26 campaign may end up being a huge season for Painter.