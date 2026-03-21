The Philadelphia Phillies made a decision on Saturday to ensure solid depth for the roster by Opening Day. It's a move that gives the team versatility for the 2026 season.

Reports indicate that Dylan Moore, who is 33 years old, is signing a major league deal with the Phillies, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. The veteran utility man will be on the club's roster come Opening Day.

“Dylan Moore and the Phillies are in agreement on a major-league deal, league sources said. He is expected to be on their Opening Day roster.”

Article Continues Below

On March 19, Moore triggered his opt-out clause. That decision gave the Phillies 48 hours to either add him to the 40-man roster on a major-league deal or let him become a free agent. It was said that several teams were potentially interested in signing Moore if Philadelphia didn't sign him to a major-league contract.

“Veteran INFer/OFer Dylan Moore is triggering his opt-out clause, league sources said. The Phillies will have 48 hours to add him to the 40-man roster. Otherwise, he is set to be a free agent on Saturday. Clubs with injury concerns like Astros, Mets, Orioles could show interest.”

Dylan Moore is set to begin his eighth season in MLB. He's proven to be a decent defender, playing second base, shortstop, and the outfield. He's coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him participate in 106 games total (88 with the Seattle Mariners, 18 with the Texas Rangers). Moore ended last season with a .201 batting average and .267 OBP while recording 44 hits, 11 home runs, 25 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.