The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are in the tail end of a very entertaining series at Petco Park. The Giants have won the series already after taking two straight in San Diego. The Giants were swept by the New York Yankees to begin the season.

San Francisco is currently trailing the Friars 3-1 in the 8th inning of this finale. The Padres scored a couple of runs off errors from Matt Chapman and first baseman Casey Schmitt to take a 2-0 lead. Then Gavin Sheets drove in another to give SD a 3-0 lead. Later, Harrison Bader would drive in the one run for the Giants.

During a moment when Adrian Houser allowed too many base runners, the pitching coach came out to talk to him. While huddling around, you could see Chapman say an NSFW message to Schmitt after the first baseman dropped two balls from Chapman.

Don’t need to be a professional lip reader to see what Chapman is telling Schmitt 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wly7NADro6 — Friar Breaks (@FriarBreaks) April 1, 2026

This is a pretty funny moment between the two infielders. “Catch the f***ing ball, Catch the f***ing ball.”

Another infielder, Luis Arraez, is back in San Diego after spending the last two seasons in the Brown & Gold. Arraez did not get a hit in Game 1 of the series, but racked up one in Game 2 and a couple in the finale today. Here is Arraez's reaction to returning to Petco Park.

“It feels amazing, because the weather, I see the players I played with last year, everybody. I can't wait to see the fans. They can boo me today, but I'm really excited to be here again.”

“It's a lot of emotional things today, especially for me. When I'm playing on a team, I feel like everybody's a family. And San Diego, the Padres in 2024 and last year, they are my family.”