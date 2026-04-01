For much of the season, there was plenty of concern around whether the Los Angeles Lakers’ ‘Big-3’ can perform well together. However, things have undoubtedly changed in recent weeks with the Lakers rising up to third in the Western Conference and going 16-2 in their last 18 games.

And much of that is down to Luka Doncic, who has been on an absolute tear in recent games and has scored at least 41 points in his last three. Still, while LA are undoubtedly clicking into gear at exactly the right time, the Slovenian is still not ready for the playoffs, per a recent post on X by ClutchPoints.

Reporter: "When you're in the flow that you've been in… Do you want the playoffs to start like sooner rather than later instead of like in another 3 weeks?" Luka Doncic: "No. We need some rest after the season, so I don't want them to start now." 😅pic.twitter.com/dTlGmb1jgo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

“No. We need some rest after the season, so I don't want them to start now,” Doncic said when asked whether he wanted the postseason to start sooner.

Of course, that is completely understandable considering the Lakers have had plenty of injury absences this season. As a matter of fact, the likes of Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves had played just 11 games together before the All-Star break.

That even led to discourse about how the Lakers might simply be a better team without LeBron, especially when they improved to 10-2 post the All-Star break when Reaves and Doncic were fit and firing. However, the discourse has quickly faded.

James has shown a willingness to embrace his role as the third scorer behind Doncic and Reaves. He has once again proved his basketball IQ, choosing to pass first and regularly opening space for the younger superstars around him. That has also helped Doncic produce his career-best month, going at 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists over 16 games and setting the record for the most points in a single month in franchise history.

This has also come alongside Deandre Ayton finally looking like he has settled down in LA. The 27-year-old has just like James shown a willingness to embrace the ‘defense-first’ responsibilities place on him by JJ Redick, and that has translated to the Lakers playing some of their best basketball of the season thus far.

The Lakers have arguably been the best team in the NBA in the past month, and while things may have taken time to click, they undoubtedly look like the title contenders they were expected to be at the start of the season.