Wisconsin football is attempting to make up for recent roster losses. Notably former tight end Tucker Ashcraft bolting to USC. The Badgers pivoted back to a familiar strategy Wednesday: Finding big offensive linemen via recruiting.

Except the Big Ten school landed a set of twin brothers to boost the trenches. Hunter and Reece Mallinger of Hamilton High in Sussex, Wis., told Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals that they're heading to Madison.

“Badger Nation, we’re home!!” the twins told Fawcett after announcing their decision.

Past Badger teams pride themselves on dominating the trenches. Wisconsin leaned into powerful offensive lines during its Rose Bowl runs from 2010 to 2012.

Head coach Luke Fickell took an important step in revitalizing a past strength at Madison. Fickell enters the 2026 fall season on the hot seat. He's only led one bowl appearance since leaving Cincinnati for the past Big Ten power, which came in his first season of 2023.

Fickell hasn't won more than seven games with the Badgers. Last year's team stumbled downward to 4-8 overall, his worst mark during the Wisconsin run.

Still, Fickell and his coaching staff claim a pivotal College Football Recruiting win here. The duo told Badger247 what Fickell envisions for both 6-foot-6, 285-pounders in the future.

“He sees me (Hunter) as more of a guard, and Reece as more of a tackle,” the twins told Nick Osen of 247Sports. “And he wants to play us next to each other, so, likely left guard and left tackle.”

It's likely the duo will redshirt as Wisconsin brings back seven seniors to the line. They'll set themselves up to compete for starting spots in 2028. But they rise as a big local recruiting win for Fickell and the Badgers.