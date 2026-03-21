The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired infielder Carter Kieboom from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations. MLB.com's Tim Stebbins reported the late-spring trade on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. The deal comes as teams finalize Opening Day rosters, with Philadelphia adding infield depth without parting with players or prospects as a low-risk move aimed at bolstering organizational depth while preserving roster flexibility during the final days of camp. Kieboom, a former top prospect, gives the Phillies a versatile option across multiple positions as roster decisions take shape. Cleveland, meanwhile, clears space from its infield competition while receiving financial return.

The Guardians have traded infielder Carter Kieboom to the Phillies for cash. — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) March 21, 2026

Kieboom, 28, joins the Phillies after signing a minor-league deal with Cleveland in January 2026 that included a non-roster invitation to spring training. He was competing for a role during camp before being moved as part of a late roster adjustment.

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A former top prospect in the Washington Nationals system, Kieboom has produced consistently at the Triple-A level, posting a .288/.380/.439 slash line across nearly 1,600 plate appearances. While that success has not fully translated in the majors, his offensive track record and positional versatility provide value as a depth option.

Philadelphia adds infield insurance across third base, shortstop, and second base as it finalizes both its major-league roster and Triple-A alignment ahead of Opening Day. The move allows the organization to evaluate Kieboom in a new environment while maintaining roster flexibility.

Cleveland, meanwhile, clears space within its infield group and recoups cash from a recent minor-league signing. The transaction represents a typical late-spring adjustment as both organizations continue shaping roster depth ahead of the regular season while maintaining flexibility across their respective systems.