The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired infielder Carter Kieboom from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations. MLB.com's Tim Stebbins reported the late-spring trade on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. The deal comes as teams finalize Opening Day rosters, with Philadelphia adding infield depth without parting with players or prospects as a low-risk move aimed at bolstering organizational depth while preserving roster flexibility during the final days of camp. Kieboom, a former top prospect, gives the Phillies a versatile option across multiple positions as roster decisions take shape. Cleveland, meanwhile, clears space from its infield competition while receiving financial return.

Kieboom, 28, joins the Phillies after signing a minor-league deal with Cleveland in January 2026 that included a non-roster invitation to spring training. He was competing for a role during camp before being moved as part of a late roster adjustment.

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A former top prospect in the Washington Nationals system, Kieboom has produced consistently at the Triple-A level, posting a .288/.380/.439 slash line across nearly 1,600 plate appearances. While that success has not fully translated in the majors, his offensive track record and positional versatility provide value as a depth option.

Philadelphia adds infield insurance across third base, shortstop, and second base as it finalizes both its major-league roster and Triple-A alignment ahead of Opening Day. The move allows the organization to evaluate Kieboom in a new environment while maintaining roster flexibility.

Cleveland, meanwhile, clears space within its infield group and recoups cash from a recent minor-league signing. The transaction represents a typical late-spring adjustment as both organizations continue shaping roster depth ahead of the regular season while maintaining flexibility across their respective systems.