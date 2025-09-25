Heading into tonight's matchup against the Miami Marlins, the Philadelphia Phillies had lost three in a row. That included a series-opening defeat to the Marlins, currently in last place in the NL East. The Phillies have clinched the NL East crown, so they are now playing for the NL's top playoff seed. Fortunately, the Phils' bats have woken up with a bang. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber slugged his second home run of the night in the 7th inning to give Philadelphia a 7-1 lead. ClutchPoints shared Schwarber's mammoth shot, his 56th of the season, via X, formerly Twitter.

KYLE SCHWARBER ANNIHILATED HR NO. 56 🤯 468 FEET ☄️pic.twitter.com/0fc1zVVHzw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“KYLE SCHWARBER ANNIHILATED HR NO. 56 🤯,” posted the sports site on Wednesday evening. “468 FEET ☄️.”

While Schwarber has slugged two home runs, shortstop Edmundo Sosa has one-upped the designated hitter. Sosa has hammered three home runs on the night, including the final blast in a five-run seventh inning. Third baseman Alec Bohm, first baseman Otto Kemp, and second baseman Bryson Stott have all homered as well. Can the Phillies continue their momentum from this 11-1 win towards the NL's number one seed?

Can the Phillies capture the top seed in the NL playoff bracket?

All of the starting infielders in Wednesday's win hit a home run. It was a display that showed just how dangerous the Phillies' offense can be when everything clicks. Tonight's barrage was done without one of Philadelphia's best hitters, first baseman Bryce Harper. Kemp homered in his stead. Sosa's three home runs were the backbone of Wednesday's victory.

Meanwhile, Schwarber's bombs were a true display of awesome power. If not for the otherworldly nature of Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Schwarber would have a strong shot at the NL MVP award. For now, though, he'll likely be just fine with capturing a second World Series title. Can the Phillies use the spark of tonight's offensive fireworks to make a run all the way to the Fall Classic? If so, there will likely be a few more moonshots from Schwarber along the path.