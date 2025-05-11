The Philadelphia Phillies are making another push toward the playoffs after a heartbreaking loss to the New York Mets in the NLDS last season. Philadelphia looks a little bit different this year than it did last year, but some of the internal growth from the biggest stars on the team is what gives the Phillies confidence in 2025.

Kyle Schwarber has taken a massive step forward in 2025 and is evolving as a hitter so far this season. The slugger has gone from a left-handed power bat to an all-around force at the plate, and that shows in his efficiency getting on base.

Schwarber reached base for the 45th consecutive game on Saturday night, a 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. The streak dates back to the end of last season, but he has reached safely in each of the Phillies' 39 contests in 2025. That streak is the longest in Major League Baseball since Aaron Judge's mark in 2023.

Schwarber is known for his big, booming home runs at the top of the Philadelphia lineup, but he is now doing it all at the plate. After the game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson talked about the growth of Schwarber over the years, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

“It’s impressive because I see him now as a complete hitter,” Thomson said. “He uses the entire field. He takes his walks, but obviously has big-time power. He’s been really impressive through this stretch.

“You know, it’s not hits. It’s not DiMaggio. But it’s very, very important.”

Schwarber is batting just .262 this season, but he has an on-base percentage north of .400 due to his 29 walks drawn. He also has tallied 12 home runs and 29 RBIs to lead the team in both categories so far in 2025. If he can keep that up, the Phillies have one of the best duos in the NBA at the plate in Schwarber and Bryce Harper.