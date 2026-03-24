MIAMI – As the Miami Heat look to make a push for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the team has 10 games after Monday night's contest against the San Antonio Spurs to fortify its spot in the Eastern Conference. With the Heat experiencing a level of pain with a four-game skid entering Monday's outing, the one bright spot is that the team is the healthiest it's been in a long time, though one could argue there's a challenge to that.

Monday saw the return of Andrew Wiggins from an eight-game absence due to an injury listed as “Left Big Toe; Sesamoiditis,” as the veteran forward has been a mainstay in the starting lineup. Jaime Jaquez Jr. also returns after missing several contests with hip tightness, as his impact was missed, being one of the best sixth men in the league.

Norman Powell also came back from missing last Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets with calf tightness, with the storyline continuing of how head coach Erik Spoelstra will manage both him and Tyler Herro's minutes together.

As these last 11 games will be used to see which lineups and rotations will work, Spoelstra would downplay that aspect, saying to ClutchPoints that their identity will lead past that challenge.

“I'm not as concerned about that,” Spoelstra said. “We all feel pretty good about our identity and how we want to play. That's a harder thing to generate during a season, and now it's just a matter of doing it in these moments of truth…We've been in three out of four of these losses have been right down to the end, and we just have to find a way to stay the course and make enough plays where that secures a win.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the Heat being the healthiest it’s been in a bit and if there is a challenge with finding the best lineups w/ 11 games left: “Not as concerned about that. I feel when we all feel pretty good about our identity and how we want to play…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/4PlqjAPqhH — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 23, 2026

The Heat is looking to overcome its current “pain”

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While Spoelstra has to deal with the Heat's tough questions like managing the minutes between Herro and Powell, and which lineups work the best with a fully healthy unit. Despite that being a challenge, the main goal has been to stack wins late in the season as they entered Monday's contest with a four-game skid, with the schedule not getting any easier.

Last Saturday's loss to the Rockets was a heartbreaker, losing at the buzzer due to an Amen Thompson put-back after a Kevin Durant miss. For Spoelstra, he would speak about the “pain” the Heat is going through, and how it will make them better.

“When you say you have to develop some grit, you have to go through it,” Spoelstra said, via Heat Central on X, formerly Twitter. “When you feel like every possession does matter, and part of the grit is that you have to go through some pain. So we're going through a little bit of pain right now, and that's going to steal us. It's going to make us better.”

Coach Spo with more on finding their 'grit' "When you say you have to develop some grit you have to go through it. There are consequences. When you feel these kinds of emotions and feel like every possession does matter. Part of the grit is you have to go through some pain.… https://t.co/6EZBv3SFWq pic.twitter.com/pdsRdiGf4y — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 22, 2026

One game can change the East standings on a dime, as before the Spurs game, Miami was ninth in the conference with a 38-33 record. Between the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors and the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets, they are only separated by two and a half games, making each game have postseason implications.

If there is one thing for sure, Miami still has the goal to avoid the play-in tournament, which has been their fate the past three seasons, finishing in the eighth spot. After the Spurs game, the Heat has a two-game stand against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a chance to bring some positivity amid their recent losing streak.