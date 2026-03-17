The Philadelphia Phillies are currently participating in the final weeks of their spring training slate as they count down the days until the 2026 regular season begins. The Phillies have had a busy offseason, recently parting ways with Nick Castellanos as the season approaches.

This year, the MLB is experimenting with an automatic ball-strike “ABS” system that allows catchers to challenge up to two umpire calls per game, with the officials then using in-stadium cameras to review the play.

One player who has been taking advantage of that new rule is none other than Phillies pitcher JT Realmuto, who has found great success so far with the mechanism.

“JT Realmuto nailed another successful ABS challenge in the top of the first. He's now 5 for 5 on challenges this spring, turning two balls into strikeouts and two walks into strikes. Catcher challenging skills are going to turn into the new framing this year,” reported Jayson Stark of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

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It should come as no surprise that Realmuto would have a good eye for right and wrong calls considering his veteran experience in the MLB. Teams start with two challenges per game, and retain them if the call is indeed reversed.

Fans have long been pining for the MLB to implement “robo umps” that use technology to accurately call balls and strikes, but as of now, the ABS system will have to make do as the next best thing.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after losing in the NLDS last year to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Their regular season is slated to get underway later this month.