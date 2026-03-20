For the second time in a row, Team USA's World Baseball Classic campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion. It looked like Team USA would be able to engineer a comeback against Venezuela in the Final after Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run. However, Team USA was unable to close the gap in the final innings.

The loss was a brutal blow to Team USA, who have lost two straight World Baseball Classic Finals. However, Harper found a silver lining in the loss. Speaking to reporters, the Phillies star said that the real winners of the tournament were the fans.

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The World Baseball Classic was once again a hit amongst fans. Instead of rooting for teams, fans can root for their home countries. It adds a different sense of pride, as players are competing for national pride. Even players themselves have said that playing in the WBC feels different than playing in the MLB. Venezuelan catcher Salvador Perez said this before their win over Team USA.

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“The World Series, as you all know, is one of the most important championships in the major leagues, but when you fight for your country, it goes beyond that,” Perez said. “That feeling you have for the country where you were born and raised, the sacrifices made by our parents, those people that helped us. That's why this means a lot to me and to Venezuela.”

Phillies stars Harper and Kyle Schwarber were electric for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Both stars hit one home run apiece for Team USA, with Harper's home run coming in the eighth inning against Venezuela to close the gap by just one run. Schwarber was electric all tournament long, batting .320 in 25 at-bats as the DH. Harper was a bit more quiet, batting .214 and driving in three runs for USA.

Now that the WBC is over, both Harper and Schwarber will turn their attention to the Phillies' 2026 season. Both players are seeking to get back to the World Series after their appearance in 2022, where they lost to the Houston Astros.