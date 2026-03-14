The World Baseball Classic continues to test the resilience of every contender, and Team USA’s journey in the 2026 tournament reached another defining moment Friday night in Houston.

During the quarterfinal matchup vs. Canada at Daikin Park, the defending champions survived a tense finish to secure a 5–3 victory. The win sent the Americans into the World Baseball Classic semifinal in Miami and kept their title defense alive.

The scoring began early for the United States. Aaron Judge ripped a first-inning double to spark the offense, while Bobby Witt Jr. moved into scoring position before Kyle Schwarber drove in the game’s first run with a groundout to first base.

Team USA added to its lead in the third inning when Alex Bregman hit a chopper to third that resulted in an infield single. A throwing error on the play allowed another run to score, extending the lead to 3–0.

After the win, SportsCenter shared postgame comments from the Philadelphia Phillies slugger on X, formerly Twitter, where the 2025 NL MVP runner-up discussed the pressure that comes with playing on the World Baseball Classic knockout stage.

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.@kschwarb12 joins SportsCenter to discuss USA's win over Canada 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5KbexPxdRo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 14, 2026

“I mean, we know what's at stake. It's win or go home, and we're excited that we were able to get the job done here. It was a great environment tonight here, and we know what we're going to be rolling into in Miami. We're excited to get there, celebrate this one, get down to Miami, and get to work.”

Later in the game, Brice Turang and Pete Crow-Armstrong each drove in runs during the sixth inning to stretch the advantage to 5–0. Canada responded with an RBI single from Tyler Black before Bo Naylor launched a two-run home run that cut the deficit to 5–3.

Schwarber’s comments reflected the urgency of the tournament while also underscoring the atmosphere inside Daikin Park. The focus now shifts to Miami, where Team USA will face the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic semifinal.