As the Los Angeles Dodgers open the 2026 season Thursday with a three-game series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, the club continues navigating early-season setbacks as injury concerns surrounding ace Blake Snell and utility man Tommy Edman shape roster decisions ahead of Opening Day. Manager Dave Roberts provided clarity on both situations, outlining expected timelines and reinforcing the team’s cautious approach.

Roberts confirmed that both Snell and Edman will begin the season on the injured list, with the organization targeting a return near the end of May. That timeline will play a significant role in how the Dodgers structure their roster and manage workloads early in the year.

Snell is recovering from a lingering shoulder issue that affected him throughout last season. Although the two-time Cy Young Award winner has resumed throwing and bullpen sessions, the Dodgers remain measured in their approach. The club views his long-term health as essential to maintaining a strong and reliable rotation.

Edman, meanwhile, continues his recovery from right ankle surgery performed in November. He has advanced to running and participating in on-field drills, but Los Angeles is giving him additional time to regain full strength. His defensive versatility and ability to contribute across multiple positions will be valuable once he returns.

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The California Post’s Jack Harris shared the update on X, formerly Twitter, relaying the manager’s latest comments on both players’ status.

“Dave Roberts put a rough timeline on Blake Snell and Tommy Edman’s returns to action today, saying the Dodgers are hoping to get both back sometime around the end of May.”

Harris’ report provides the clearest timeline yet, offering a more defined outlook for both players. In the meantime, the Dodgers will rely on their depth to navigate the early portion of the season.

While Snell’s absence impacts the rotation, Edman’s being out creates opportunities across the infield. The Dodgers remain focused on balancing short-term adjustments with long-term goals as they work toward a healthy roster.